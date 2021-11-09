Local Listings
The NCAA announced changes are coming to their constitution

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NCAA announced changes are coming to their constitution, which could bring changes for student-athletes across the country and at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech faculty athletics director Brian Shannon said the sport’s biggest and influential governing body in college sports proposed changes, ultimately giving divisions more autonomy over how they choose to be governed.

“Gives flexibility for division one to create its own set of rules and could even create subdivisions or even an altogether separate division there. It’s that authority that’s there now. They’ve appointed that committee,” Shannon said.

Part of the change comes from student athletes’ ability to be compensated when using the name, image, and likeness, but it could also allow more enforcement when athletes break the rules.

As more states legally allow student-athletes to operate like businesses, the constitution will hopefully add consistency for states who have not passed such laws.

The change in the constitution can also hold student-athletes accountable---previous high profile cases did not have laws against certain offenses, including the case at Baylor and title nine.

“These are bad things, but they weren’t covered. Well, this change would broaden the authority to be able to allow the NCAA to follow up on and consider action if some other entity like through a title nine or accrediting body made adverse findings, and I think that’s significant,” Shannon said.

Board members and division leaders will meet to vote on a final draft of the constitution in January.

