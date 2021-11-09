Not much of a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving through the KCBD viewing area this morning. It doesn’t pack much of a punch. While cooler, highs will again be above average, and the wind will remain light. A second, stronger, cold front is on the way.

Today will be mostly sunny. After a cool start, temperatures will peak in the 70s this afternoon. That’s slightly cooler than yesterday, but still five to ten degrees above average for the date. Wind speeds in a 5 to 15 mph range are expected.

A cold front is moving through the KCBD viewing area this morning. It doesn't pack much of a punch. While cooler, highs will again be above average, and the wind will remain light. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight clouds return, which will help keep temperatures are on the mild side. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-40s in the northwest and the mid-50s in the southeast.

Winds will increase tomorrow, Wednesday, becoming at least somewhat windy in the afternoon. Speeds will range from 20 to 30 mph, but stronger gusts are likely. Temperatures again will top out in the 70s.

The next cold front arrives late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Following the front, clear skies and light winds will contribute to a cold night, and Thursday morning.

Thursday is Veterans’ Day. Lows will be in the 30s, with the coldest readings in the northwest, the least cold in the southeast. It will be sunny. The wind will remain light. After a cold morning, the afternoon will be cool with highs in the 60s. Not bad for November 11.

Anticipate colder nights and mornings into the weekend. Lows in the 30s are expected.

My forecast temperatures remain above 32°. That’s based on data available now. Data still to arrive may prompt a change to the outlook. Keep an eye on our forecast on-air, in-app, and on-line - right here on the KCBD Weather Page.

First Freeze Contest

KCBD’s First Freeze Contest is your chance to win a $5,000 Shopping Spree at Yates Flooring Center.

To win, your entered guess must be the one nearest the exact day, hour, AND minute of Lubbock’s first freeze (32° or below) of the season (measured at the Lubbock Airport). You’ll find entry forms at Yates Flooring Center at 19th and Frankford (1901 West Loop 289) during regular store hours.

To qualify your entry must be received by end of business three days prior to the first freeze. Visit the Contest section here at kcbd.com for the official contest rules.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.