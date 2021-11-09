Some Lubbock County Commissioners return pay raise, donate portion of salary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners will be getting a pay raise after an additional $2,400 was added to their salary in the FY2022 budget along with other pay raises for some elected officials. A few commissioners have signed an affidavit to return the difference back to the county’s general fund.

“The consensus that I got from our work session is we want to increase elected officials slowly but surely, to keep from this big jump at one time,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay said. “I do understand that but I was I’m not gonna accept it. I took this job knowing what it paid, and I’m gonna stay with it.”

Seay and Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence Kovar signed the affidavits to reject the raise, reducing their salary from $83,780 to $81,340.

Seay and Commissioner Jason Corley, Precinct 2, made commissioner salaries a campaign issue when a previous court voted for pay raises. Since taking office, both have either not accepted their entire pay or donated a portion to charities or volunteer fire departments.

Corley told KCBD recently he’s given about $3,600 to four fire departments.

Seay said he has taken $677 from each of his pay checks to place into a separate bank account, donating $14,200 in 2019, $9,700 in 2020 and $14,000 in 2021. He believes commissioners are paid too much.

“I think it’s more than, what I can tell you, more than I deserve,” Seay said. “I think it’s too much. As a taxpaying citizen myself, I think it’s all too much.”

Corley said he thinks the pay is a fair amount. However, he only wants a one percent raise for elected officials each year for inflation.

“Good help is not cheap and cheap help is not good,” Corley said. “That’s fair to say of any industry, when you’re hiring anyone.”

