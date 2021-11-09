Local Listings
Take a picture with Santa at the South Plains Mall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wait is over! Starting November 19, Santa will be spreading Christmas cheer! All you have to do is walk up to the Grand Court that has been transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland to visit Santa and share your holiday wish list or if you want your picture taken with him, that can be arranged, too.

Santa Claus
Whether you choose to be socially distant or sit with Santa is completely up to you but no need to worry, Santa as well as his little elves and the rest of the holiday characters and staff are vaccinated, except for those with medical and religious exemptions (COVID testing is also mandatory for those exempt employees).

Whether you choose to be socially distant or sit with Santa is completely up to you but no need to worry, Santa as well as his little elves and the rest of the holiday characters and staff are vaccinated, except for those with medical and religious exemptions (COVID testing is also mandatory for those exempt employees).

You may also choose to keep your mask on or to remove it for the photo, whatever makes you feel more comfortable.

Hand sanitizer is available and the set is deep cleaned for the well-being of guests.

In order to reduce touchpoints, reservations are being scheduled to help reduce wait time. To learn more about how to reserve your spot, click here. Walk-ups are available as space permits them, you just have to follow the signs for Mistletoe Avenue.

The South Plains Mall has a list of hours scheduled to meet with Santa, to see those, click here.

Don’t miss out on an all-time favorite Christmas tradition and the annual photo with Santa.

