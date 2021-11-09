TRAFFIC: Collisions slowing traffic on west Loop 289, injuries reported

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple collisions have forced traffic to slow in the northbound lanes of west Loop 289, near West End.

Northbound traffic from just north of the 34th Street intersection, south of the Marsha Sharp Freeway intersection around the Spur 327 exit to the south loop 289 has been backed up.

According to LPD, a single-vehicle crash was first reported around 6:30 p.m., Monday evening, followed by a second two-vehicle collision behind.

One person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries have been reported from these crashes.

Another collision took place around 7:30 p.m., in the westbound lanes of south Loop 289 near the Slide Road intersection. No injuries have yet been reported with this crash.

Please avoid the area of northbound lanes of south/west Loop 289 past Slide Road at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway.

