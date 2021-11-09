Local Listings
TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes on Slaton Hwy reopen after Tuesday afternoon crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews rerouted traffic on westbound lanes of the Slaton Highway near Zenith Avenue for a short time Tuesday afternoon to respond to a collision.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m., in the 2600 block of east Slaton Highway. Traffic in the westbound lanes closed briefly, reopening around 2:38 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

