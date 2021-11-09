Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s new Head Football Coach Joey McGuire will arrive in Lubbock ahead of a press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium where he will be formally introduced.

The former Baylor Associate Head Coach hire was announced Monday.

Fans are welcome to attend the introductory news conference, which will be held on the club level of the West Stadium Building to Jones AT&T Stadium. KCBD will live stream the news conference on KCBD.com and on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page.

In a social media post, McGuire says he’s ready to build bonds with players and all or Red Raider Nation.

