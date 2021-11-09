WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joey McGuire has been named the 17th head football coach in Texas Tech history. Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, TTU President Lawrence Schovanec will introduce McGuire during a 12 p.m. news conference.

Fans are encouraged to attend. It will be on the club level of the West Stadium Building to Jones AT&T Stadium.

The announcement of the news conference is garnering attention from ESPN+ and will also be aired on Big 12 Now.

KCBD will live stream the news conference on KCBD.com and on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page.

Coach McGuire will attend the Texas Tech men’s basketball season opener tonight at 7 p.m. and will deliver a message to the crowd at halftime.

Information about Joe McGuire

Joey McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, has been named the 17th head football coach in Texas Tech history, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday.

McGuire has spent the previous five seasons helping build Baylor into a Big 12 title contender following a legendary career at Cedar Hill High School.

McGuire will join the Texas Tech athletics department immediately and will assume head coaching duties immediately following the 2021 football season. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as Texas Tech’s interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.

During his five seasons in Waco, McGuire’s ties throughout the state helped develop a Baylor program that appeared in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of three times the Bears have secured bowl eligibility during his tenure. McGuire has served as Baylor’s associate head coach each of the last three seasons.

McGuire made the jump to Baylor after a legendary run as head coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Over his 14 seasons, he took a Cedar Hill program that hadn’t won a playoff game prior to his tenure and led the Longhorns to 12-consecutive playoff appearances and three state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Cedar Hill was an impressive 141-42 during McGuire’s tenure as the Longhorns also claimed the state title in 2006, only his fourth season as head coach. Cedar Hill was the state runner-up in 2012, starting a run where the Longhorns were among the most dominant programs in Texas. Cedar Hill won nine bi-district titles and seven district crowns overall during McGuire’s tenure.

McGuire and his wife, Debbie, have two children, a daughter Raegan and a son Garret. Garret was a quarterback at Baylor from 2017-20 before joining the coaching profession as a member of the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2021 season. Raegan is a graduate of Texas Tech University.

JOEY MCGUIRE CAREER EXPERIENCE

2020-21 – Baylor Associate Head Coach (Outside Linebackers)

2019 – Baylor Associate Head Coach (Defensive Ends)

2017-18 – Baylor Assistant Coach (Tight Ends)

2003-16 – Cedar Hill High School Head Coach

