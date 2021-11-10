Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six Lubbock massage parlors: Yufen, Jin, 44 years old – A&B Massage 7302 82nd; Xiang,Yi Jun, 54 years old – J massage 5903 82nd; Meifang, Hong 58 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q; Hao, Xiaohong, 57 years old – New Massage 2229 34th St; Meihua, Tu, 65 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five women were arrested on Wednesday, charged in a prostitution sting operation conducted at six Lubbock massage parlors.

Police say the operation, conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, took place Nov. 4 through 6.

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution, including employees and owners:

• Yufen, Jin, 44 years old – A&B Massage 7302 82nd

• Xiang,Yi Jun, 54 years old – J massage 5903 82nd

• Meifang, Hong 58 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q

• Hao, Xiaohong, 57 years old – New Massage 2229 34th St

• Meihua, Tu, 65 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q

These arrests come on the heels of the new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

Gusty winds on this Wednesday will lead to cooler temperatures for the area on Veterans Day. As...
Gusty winds, cooler temps, freeze possible on Saturday morning
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Gov. Abbott forms Texas Task Force on Concert Safety following Astroworld Festival tragedy
The Lubbock Artisan Collective will host its first ever Winter Market starting Thursday, Nov....
Winter Market hosted by the Lubbock Artisan Collective