5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five women were arrested on Wednesday, charged in a prostitution sting operation conducted at six Lubbock massage parlors.
Police say the operation, conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, took place Nov. 4 through 6.
Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution, including employees and owners:
• Yufen, Jin, 44 years old – A&B Massage 7302 82nd
• Xiang,Yi Jun, 54 years old – J massage 5903 82nd
• Meifang, Hong 58 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q
• Hao, Xiaohong, 57 years old – New Massage 2229 34th St
• Meihua, Tu, 65 years old – Spring Spa 4114 Ave Q
These arrests come on the heels of the new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.
