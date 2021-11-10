Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
‘She’s depending on me to find her:’ Family searches for missing N.J. girl
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Blaise Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia
There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
Teen sucker punched during basketball game
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read