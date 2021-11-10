Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Gov. Abbott forms Texas Task Force on Concert Safety following Astroworld Festival tragedy
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld