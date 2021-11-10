Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech introduces Joey McGuire as new head football coach

Lubbock Marine subdues intruder

Testimony continues in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

He is expected to take the stand in his own defense

Rittenhouse says he fatally shot two men in self defense, after they attacked him

Follow the latest updates here: Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

Clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to a sunny and somewhat windy afternoon....
Possible First Freeze for Lubbock
Texas Tech fans ready for new era under new coaches.
Red Raider fans fired up for new coaching eras
Red Raider fans fired up for new coaching eras
Red Raider fans fired up for new coaching eras
machete
Marine subdues burglar with a machete using his training