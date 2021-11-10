Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech introduces Joey McGuire as new head football coach
- He signed a six year, $20.2 million contract
- Sonny Cumbie will continue to lead the team for the remainder of the season
- Read more about McGuire here: MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total
Lubbock Marine subdues intruder
- Former Marine Dallas Starnes woke up to fine a man, armed with a machete, inside his home
- He held the man at gunpoint until police arrived, the suspect is now charged with six felonies
- Details here: Marine subdues burglar with a machete using his training
Testimony continues in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
He is expected to take the stand in his own defense
Rittenhouse says he fatally shot two men in self defense, after they attacked him
Follow the latest updates here: Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.