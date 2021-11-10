Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech introduces Joey McGuire as new head football coach

He signed a six year, $20.2 million contract

Sonny Cumbie will continue to lead the team for the remainder of the season

Read more about McGuire here: MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Lubbock Marine subdues intruder

Former Marine Dallas Starnes woke up to fine a man, armed with a machete, inside his home

He held the man at gunpoint until police arrived, the suspect is now charged with six felonies

Details here: Marine subdues burglar with a machete using his training

Testimony continues in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

He is expected to take the stand in his own defense

Rittenhouse says he fatally shot two men in self defense, after they attacked him

Follow the latest updates here: Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings

