Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott forms Texas Task Force on Concert Safety following Astroworld Festival tragedy

At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety in the wake of the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston that left at least eight concertgoers dead and injured hundreds of others. The task force will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others. The task force will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.

“Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue.”

In addition to music industry representatives to be announced in the coming days, the task force consists of representatives from the following organizations:

  • Texas Music Office
  • Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas
  • Sheriffs’ Association of Texas
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Municipal Police Association
  • Texas Police Chiefs Association
  • Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
  • Texas State Association of Fire Fighters

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

The Lubbock Artisan Collective will host its first ever Winter Market starting Thursday, Nov....
Winter Market hosted by the Lubbock Artisan Collective
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Artisan Collective's Winter Market
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Artisan Collective Winter Market
Clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to a sunny and somewhat windy afternoon....
Possible First Freeze for Lubbock
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's 9th Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th