Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gusty winds, cooler temps, freeze possible on Saturday morning

Gusty winds on this Wednesday will lead to cooler temperatures for the area on Veterans Day. As...
Gusty winds on this Wednesday will lead to cooler temperatures for the area on Veterans Day. As diminish tonight, the skies will remain fair and lows will dip to the 30s from Lubbock into the Panhandle.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gusty winds on this Wednesday will lead to cooler temperatures for the area on Veterans Day. As winds diminish tonight, the skies will remain fair and lows will dip to the 30s from Lubbock into the Panhandle.

Freezing temps will be likely in northwest and maybe some northern communities on Thursday morning.

In Lubbock, it will be cold but lows should stay in the mid to upper 30s. You may want to protect tender and young vegetation from the colder nighttime lows.

Veterans Day will be sunny, less wind and cooler with highs in the mid 60s in Lubbock.

On Friday, gusty winds will return and temperatures will be colder with the afternoon high around the 60 degree mark in the city. Some communities in the northern South Plains may have near freezing temps for Friday morning.

It does appear that most of the region may see their first freeze this Saturday morning. However, Saturday afternoon will be warmer with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend does look nice for the South Plains.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

Clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to a sunny and somewhat windy afternoon....
Possible First Freeze for Lubbock
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/10/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Nov. 10
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Presents Beethoven's 9th
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 10
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Forecast - Wednesday, Nov. 10