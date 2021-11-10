Gusty winds, cooler temps, freeze possible on Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gusty winds on this Wednesday will lead to cooler temperatures for the area on Veterans Day. As winds diminish tonight, the skies will remain fair and lows will dip to the 30s from Lubbock into the Panhandle.

Freezing temps will be likely in northwest and maybe some northern communities on Thursday morning.

In Lubbock, it will be cold but lows should stay in the mid to upper 30s. You may want to protect tender and young vegetation from the colder nighttime lows.

Veterans Day will be sunny, less wind and cooler with highs in the mid 60s in Lubbock.

On Friday, gusty winds will return and temperatures will be colder with the afternoon high around the 60 degree mark in the city. Some communities in the northern South Plains may have near freezing temps for Friday morning.

It does appear that most of the region may see their first freeze this Saturday morning. However, Saturday afternoon will be warmer with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend does look nice for the South Plains.

