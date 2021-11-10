Local Listings
I Beat Pete: Airmail Cornhole vs. Campus Live Sports Team(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this challenge, we headed out to the Innovation Hub at Research Park where we played Cornhole in the atrium throwing the bean bags down from the second floor to the board down on the first floor.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

That made this more difficult than a regular game of Cornhole. This is lifetime challenge #990. There are only 10 challenges left. I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent.

