Lubbock ISD trustee calls for more time to find solutions for Dupre Elementary ahead of closure vote

LISD Trustee Lala Chavez is asking for more time for Dupre Elementary to prove its worth.
LISD Trustee Lala Chavez is asking for more time for Dupre Elementary to prove its worth.(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees will consider Thursday morning the closure of Dupre Elementary starting in the 2022-2023 school year. District 1 Trustee Lala Chavez says the school deserves more time to prove it can stay open.

“Give this school the three years that they were told they were going to get,” Chavez said. “Let’s turn it around. Give it an opportunity and involve the parents, the teachers, like it should.”

Chavez told KCBD that Lubbock ISD gave Dupre a three-year-turnaround time period earlier this year. She feels the announcement and plan to consolidate Dupre with Brown Elementary was not done right.

“Even with the three-year-turnaround plan, the community was supposed to be involved and involved with the staff and everybody,” Chavez said. “Strategic planning, you collaborate together, how do we get parents engaged? How do we help them out to keep this school vibrant, keep it going?”

On November 1, Lubbock ISD administrators held a community meeting to explain the proposed closure. In the agenda for the November 11 meeting the administration recommends the board approve the consolidation, arguing, “Dupre Elementary School has overall declined in enrollment after 2011-12 school year.” It goes on to say, “The academic and student service programs of the combined schools will be enhanced by this consolidation.”

Chavez said Dupre staff has told her enrollment has recently increased by four to 200 students in recent days and says there’s opportunity for the community to come up with more solutions.

“Let’s help Dupre,” Chavez said. “Let’s bring special things here like we have in other schools, whether it be a STEM, whether it be a dual language, whatever the case may be.”

The Board of Trustees, if it votes in favor of the closure, would consider changing the attendance zone to allow students to go to Brown Elementary. Chavez hopes her colleagues will give Dupre another chance.

“I’d like for them to look deep down in their gut and in their heart to do the right thing to keep this school open,” Chavez said. “Give them the three years that they were initially told that we were going to do.”

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees will meet at 7 a.m. in the Central Administration Building (West Building), 1628 19th Street.

Advocates for Dupre are expected to present a petition against school closures. You can see that petition here.

