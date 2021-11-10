Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony celebrates 75 years! The first Masterworks Series concert of our 75th season honors the history of the LSO with Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony.

Local composer D.J. Sparr premieres an original composition dedicated to the Lubbock Symphony. Join us in celebration!

Tickets: $33 - $93

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Friday, Nov. 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

