Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's 9th Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's 9th Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.(Lubbock Symphony Orchestra)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony celebrates 75 years! The first Masterworks Series concert of our 75th season honors the history of the LSO with Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony.

Local composer D.J. Sparr premieres an original composition dedicated to the Lubbock Symphony. Join us in celebration!

Tickets: $33 - $93

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Friday, Nov. 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock - 11/9/21
WATCH: Head Coach Joey McGuire arrives in Lubbock
TTU Head Coach Joey McGuire
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Latest News

The Lubbock Artisan Collective will host its first ever Winter Market starting Thursday, Nov....
Winter Market hosted by the Lubbock Artisan Collective
The eastbound Quaker Avenue exit on South Loop 289 has been closed for TxDOT crews to safely...
Quaker Ave. exit on South Loop 289 closed for road repairs
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Water infrastructure construction to close down lanes in South Lubbock
Crash South Loop & Quaker
Crash causing traffic delays on South Loop & Quaker