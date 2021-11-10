Local Listings
Marine subdues burglar with a machete using his training

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man woke up to a burglar with a machete inside his home in the middle of the night.

When police arrived, the homeowner detained the burglar, who said his Marine Corps training allowed him to subdue the suspect- without waking up his children.

Sheriff deputies’ told Dalus Starns he had the legal ability to kill his attacker under the Castle Doctrine, which allows someone to use deadly force if someone unlawfully enters a home while attempting to commit a felony.

Starns said he didn’t kill his intruder because of his military training.

“The Marine Corps training is the least amount of force necessary to resolve the situation. So I thought, well, you know, trigger discipline but control the weapon hand. If I can get control, if you resist, then he’s going to be shot because I would hate for my kids to wake up to their dad cut up versus a bad man shot in the house,” Starns said.

When police arrived, 44-year-old Herlio Lagos was arrested for burglary with intent to commit another felony. He was charged with six felonies total.

