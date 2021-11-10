Possible First Freeze for Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to a sunny and somewhat windy afternoon. Seasonably warm, too. In the days ahead, however, cooler days and colder nights. Possibly, a freeze in and near Lubbock.

Limited visibility in patchy fog is possible this morning. Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. Allow extra travel time, keep more space than usual between your vehicle and others, use low beam head lights, and slow down. As always, drive to conditions.

Clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to a sunny and somewhat windy afternoon. Seasonably warm, too. (KCBD First Alert)

Under a sunny sky, afternoon temperatures will peak in the 70s. From near 70 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 80 degrees in the eastern viewing area.

The wind direction will gradually shift from the southwest early this morning to the northwest this afternoon. Speeds will ramp up from around 10 to 20 mph this morning to around 15 to 25 mph by midday. Stronger gusts are likely.

Any windy day in West Texas is a NO BURN DAY.

This evening will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will fall into the 60s around sunset and then quickly dip into the 50s.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will range from near 30 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the far southeast.

Veterans’ Day is tomorrow. It will be sunny. The wind will be light. After a cold morning, the afternoon will be cool with highs in the 60s. Not bad for November 11.

Friday morning, too, will be cold and the afternoon cool. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast. Though mostly sunny, it will feel quite chilly in the afternoon breeze.

A freeze is possible Friday night - Saturday morning in and near Lubbock. If the Lubbock airport records 32° or lower, It would be the first freeze of the season.

