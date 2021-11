LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The eastbound Quaker Avenue exit on South Loop 289 has been closed for TxDOT crews to safely make road repairs.

The exit is expected to be closed through Friday, Nov. 12 and will reopen at noon.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The eastbound Quaker Ave exit on S Loop 289 has been closed to traffic to allow TxDOT crews to safely make road repairs. Drivers should seek an alternate route, are asked to slow down, stay alert & watch out for our crews. The exit will be closed thru Friday noon. pic.twitter.com/pS4Ck5CC3N — TxDOTLubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) November 10, 2021

