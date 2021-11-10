Red Raider fans fired up for new coaching eras

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday night Mark Adams made his game day debut as the head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team. The United Supermarkets was packed for the win, with Red Raider nation cheering the team on loud and proud. Coupled with Monday’s announcement about the new head football coach Joey McGuire, fans are ready for a new era.

“It’s just, it’s history. I’ve been talking big on if it’s history, you gotta be there. And this is the first game for Mark Adams and I think he’ll be here for a long time. So, just here to witness history baby,” sophomore at Texas Tech, Jason Stephens said.

Lifelong Red Raiders, ready for the longtime assistant to take center stage.

“He was kind of the brains behind this team the whole time. Beard was a great PR speaker, but it was all Adams’ brains, reason we were so successful and will continue to be,” fan Cameron Nettle said.

“He’s bringing that enthusiasm. He’s bringing that warmth for Texas Tech and West Texas. So uh, I mean we’re delirious anyway, Texas Tech fans, but it’s, we’re on cloud nine. Mark Adams is the real deal,” TTU School of Law 1980 grad, Sharon Curtis said.

Along with Adams’ debut, fans are buzzing about the football team’s new head coach Joey McGuire.

“I think he is going to bring energy and great recruits and I think he’s going to pump up the fan base a little bit,” junior Kelan Lawson said.

“We’re already getting our deposit down for season tickets next year. He had me ready to run through a titanium wall. That dude just is all passion, all motivation and I think he’s really excited to be here at Tech,” Nettle said.

What may cause concern, fired up some fans even more.

“You know, some people saying that we’re getting somebody that won in high school, but it’s the biggest classification in Texas and to do it three times, there’s no doubt in my mind, the man’s a winner,” longtime Red Raider Nick Long said.

