Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mark Adams era opened with a win as the Red Raiders topped North Florida 89-74 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Bryson Williams led the way with 22 points.

Kevin Obanor added 17.

Marcus Santos-Silva came off the bench to net 13 and Davion Warren chipped in 12.

North Florida hung tough hitting 11 three-pointers.

The Red Raiders next host Grambling 7pm Friday night.

