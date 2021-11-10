Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mark Adams era opened with a win as the Red Raiders topped North Florida 89-74 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Bryson Williams led the way with 22 points.
Kevin Obanor added 17.
Marcus Santos-Silva came off the bench to net 13 and Davion Warren chipped in 12.
North Florida hung tough hitting 11 three-pointers.
The Red Raiders next host Grambling 7pm Friday night.
