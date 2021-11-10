Local Listings
Shredding event for America Recycles Day at South Plains Mall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will co-host a drive-thru shredding event this Saturday, November 13, between 1 and 3:00 p.m. in recognition of America Recycles Day.

The drive-thru event will take place at the South Plains Mall.

Citizens are encouraged to participate by bringing up to two bankers’ boxes full of documents to have securely shredded.

Benefits of shredding paper:

  • Paper shredding minimizes environmental impact and reduces carbon footprint
  • Shredded paper is the perfect by-product to be composted into a rich organic mixture that is great for plants and soil.
  • Shredding paper is an environmentally friendly way to keep it from reaching the landfill.

There will be recycling bins on-site for cardboard and other paper goods.

This event is hosted in partnership with the South Plains Mall, Document Shredding Service, and Lubbock Recycles.

