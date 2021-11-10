Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker

TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker(TxDOT)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to multiple collisions in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289, between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road.

According to Lubbock Police, calls were first received just after 6 p.m.

Two with minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area of eastbound main lanes of South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
TTU: Joey McGuire hired as Red Raider head football coach
20-year-old Ryan Menegay
Murder warrant details what led to Central Lubbock fatal shooting
TRAFFIC: Collisions slowing traffic on west Loop 289, injuries reported
TRAFFIC: Collisions slow traffic on west Loop 289 Monday night, injuries reported
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire

Latest News

TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes on Slaton Hwy rerouted for crash
TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes on Slaton Hwy reopen after Tuesday afternoon crash
TRAFFIC: Collisions slowing traffic on west Loop 289, injuries reported
TRAFFIC: Collisions slow traffic on west Loop 289 Monday night, injuries reported
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash
Thursday, August 5, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. under contract with the City of Lubbock...
TRAFFIC: Lubbock beginning water infrastructure construction at 50th St and Indiana Ave on Nov. 8