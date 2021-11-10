TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to multiple collisions in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289, between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road.

According to Lubbock Police, calls were first received just after 6 p.m.

Two with minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area of eastbound main lanes of South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue.

