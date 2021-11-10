Water infrastructure construction to close down lanes in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On November 11 , 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. will shut down east and westbound lanes at the intersection of 82nd and Memphis Avenue for the construction of water infrastructure.

This will cause traffic delays and detours in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

