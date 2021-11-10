Local Listings
Winter Market hosted by the Lubbock Artisan Collective

The Lubbock Artisan Collective will host its first ever Winter Market starting Thursday, Nov....
The Lubbock Artisan Collective will host its first ever Winter Market starting Thursday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 12.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Artisan Collective will host its first ever Winter Market starting Thursday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 12.

The market vent will include small business vendors and artisans plus special events like live music, wine tasting, beer cart, virtual golf and a yoga session.

This is an event perfect for all! Come do your holiday shopping, grab a drink, enjoy some good food and music. It opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through 9 Friday night at 13603 Slide Rd.

The Winter Market was created to showcase small business owners, creatives and artists from all around Lubbock!

Find more info at the Lubbock Artisan Collective’s Facebook page - here.

Can you believe it? We are ONE week away from the Winter Market!🥳 We are so excited to shop this collection of artisans...

Posted by The Lubbock Artisan Collective on Thursday, November 4, 2021

