Battle of the Bands Finals are set
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 48 area bands and 4 are left as this week is final voting as we go from 4 to 1.
It’s Lubbock Christian vs. Slaton vs. Levelland vs. Morton.
One vote per minute is allowed at kcbd.com/bands.
Voting is open until 3pm next Wednesday.
The winning school will get $3000.
Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic & South Plains College.
