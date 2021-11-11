Battle of the Bands Finals are set

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 48 area bands and 4 are left as this week is final voting as we go from 4 to 1.

It’s Lubbock Christian vs. Slaton vs. Levelland vs. Morton.

One vote per minute is allowed at kcbd.com/bands.

Voting is open until 3pm next Wednesday.

The winning school will get $3000.

Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic & South Plains College.

