Covenant Children’s to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is partnering once again with the South Plains Mall to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our community members by opening a vaccine clinic focused specifically on kids.

On October 29, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for kids ages 5 to 11. It was already previously authorized for emergency use for children 12 and older as well as adults.

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be hosted at South Plains Mall on the south end near JCPenney, across from H&M.

First dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13

Second dose: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and highly encouraged by our Covenant Health physicians as the best way to prevent serious disease and the spread of the virus. Recent studies show COVID is the eight-highest cause of death in children.

“When it comes to kids, our goal with COVID-19 is prevention,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said. “Kids are resilient and usually handle these viruses well, but we have also seen some major complications in kids from the COVID-19 virus, including hospitalization, subsequent illnesses like MIS-C, and death. We can prevent such severe occurrences from happening by getting as many kids and people vaccinated as possible.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services recently released a new study that shows during the month of September, Texans not vaccinated against COVID-19 were about 20 times more likely to suffer a COVID-19-associated death and 13 times more likely to test positive than people who were fully vaccinated. A summary with a link to the full analysis is available at dshs.texas.gov/immunize/covid19/data/vaccination-status.aspx.

Premiere Cinema is offering a free popcorn voucher to all kids who receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Bubba’s 33 will also be providing Kid’s Coins which are redeemable for a kid’s pizza.

The City of Lubbock Health Department will also provide vaccines for kids and adults from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at their ‘mini-hub’ clinic at 2801 50th street. The health department will also provide vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. This month they will be open on Saturday, November 6 and Saturday, November 20.

