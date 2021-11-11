Covenant Children’s to host vaccine clinic at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children is partnering with South Plains Mall again by opening a vaccine clinic focused on kids.

The vaccine clinic for the first dose will be operating on Saturday, November 13, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the South end near JCPenney, across from H&M. The second dose will be scheduled two weeks later, on Saturday, December 4th. (MGN)

On October 29, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for emergency use on children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. It had already been authorized for emergency use for children 12 and older as well as adults.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and highly encouraged by Covenant Health Physicians as the best way to prevent the spread of this serious disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, between January 1st and October 16, 94 COVID-19 related deaths were reported among children between 5 and 11 years old, making it the eighth highest cause of death in children.

“When it comes to kids, our goal with COVID-19 is prevention,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said. “Kids are resilient and usually handle these viruses well, but we have also seen some major complications in kids from the COVID-19 virus, including hospitalization, subsequent illnesses like MIS-C, and death. We can prevent such severe occurrences from happening by getting as many kids and people vaccinated as possible.”

Premiere Cinema will be offering free popcorn vouchers to kids who receive their COVID-19 vaccine; Bubba’s 33 will be handing out Kid’s Coins which are redeemable for a kid’s pizza.

The City of Lubbock Health Department provides vaccines for kids and adults from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at their ‘mini hub’ clinic at 2801 50th St. It also provides vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. This month they will be open on Saturday, November 6, and Saturday, November 20.

