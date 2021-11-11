COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 97 new cases on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting three additional deaths and 97 new cases on Thursday, November 11.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 953; up 71 from Wednesday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 64,615 total recoveries.

A total of 66,465 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 897 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Sunday, 120 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 8.28 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 39 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and one pediatric COVID-19 patient hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 62 hospitalized with 25 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday. Nine of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 134,948 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 252 from Monday’s report.

Wednesday, 11/10/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 45

- Active Cases: 882

- Total Hospitalized: 62

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 9https://t.co/5HfNHrnHon pic.twitter.com/Aq8S6OthD9 — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) November 10, 2021

The state also reported 53.05% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,635,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.