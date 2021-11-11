Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Judge overrules Texas mask ban in schools

UMC to require vaccine for workers

  • UMC is preparing to issue a COVID vaccine mandate for employees, health care workers and medical students
  • The hospital is required to comply with a federal mandate because it receives Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
  • Read more here: UMC to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees to vote on future of Dupre Elementary

The district is considering closing the school due to declining enrollment

Critics say the school was given a three year turn around period earlier this year

Kase Wilbanks takes a look at solutions: Lubbock ISD trustee calls for more time to find solutions for Dupre Elementary ahead of closure vote

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
District Attorney’s Office files for recusal in fatal South Lubbock shooting
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Crash South Loop & Quaker
Crash causing traffic delays on South Loop & Quaker

Latest News

Cool but seasonable afternoon temperatures. Rather mild with a sunny sky and light wind.
Veterans’ Day weather and a possible freeze
UMC to require vaccine for workers
UMC to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
The Truth About Twins
The Truth About Twins
Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors