Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Judge overrules Texas mask ban in schools
- A federal judge rules against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting mask mandates in schools
- The judge said the ban violates the Americans with disabilities act by denying disabled children the benefits and services of public schools
- Details here: Texas schools can again set face mask rules after judge overrules Abbott’s ban
UMC to require vaccine for workers
- UMC is preparing to issue a COVID vaccine mandate for employees, health care workers and medical students
- The hospital is required to comply with a federal mandate because it receives Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
- Read more here: UMC to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees to vote on future of Dupre Elementary
The district is considering closing the school due to declining enrollment
Critics say the school was given a three year turn around period earlier this year
Kase Wilbanks takes a look at solutions: Lubbock ISD trustee calls for more time to find solutions for Dupre Elementary ahead of closure vote
