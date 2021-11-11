District Attorney’s Office files for recusal in fatal south Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed they have filed to recuse themselves from the November 5 fatal shooting in south Lubbock.

According to DA officials, the office is filing for recusal on the grounds that an elected official may be called to testify.

Officials with the police desk told KCBD on Friday, November 5, a woman called 911 just before 4:30 p.m., saying someone shot and killed her husband over custody issues.

The name of the shooting victim, 54-year-old Chad Read, was confirmed by Lubbock Police this week. As of this report, no charges have been filed in this case, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

KCBD has communicated with the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office to receive a copy of the motion to be filed with the State Attorney General’s Office.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office will handle the potential prosecution in the case when the motion is filed. The identity of the elected official has not yet been confirmed.

