Driver ejected, seriously injured in Lubbock County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver was ejected and seriously injured after a crash in Lubbock County Thursday morning.

DPS responded to the call just before 6:30 a.m. near CR 6500 and FM 179.

Two vehicles collided after one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way and did not stop at the intersection, according to DPS. The driver not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

