First United Methodist Church to host community-wide Thanksgiving Dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 28th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner as a drive-thru pick up meal again this year.

Vehicles will begin lining up in the parking lot located on 13th between Avenues M and N.

The entire Lubbock Area Community is welcome to share this wonderful dinner made by volunteers with donations from local businesses. Those interested in volunteering click here.

First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this fellowship filled afternoon.

Approximately 200 volunteers participate in this event and represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities. Since its inception in the early 1990s, over 25,000 people have received a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.