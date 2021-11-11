Local Listings
Greg McAlister named KCBD Vice President/General Manager

We’re proud to welcome Greg McAlister as the new Vice President and General Manager for KCBD.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
McAlister is a third-generation Lubbock broadcaster. He started working at his family’s station here in Lubbock at a young age, becoming General Manager at age 24.

His grandfather, R.B. McAlister, represented the South Plains in the Texas House of Representatives. His father, Bill McAlister, served as Lubbock mayor in the early 1980s.

Greg McAlister is an alumnus of Texas Tech. He has served on the Texas Tech Mass Communications Advisory Council, is a founding member of the Texas Tech Athletic Committee for Champions, and has served on the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Broadcasters. He held leadership roles at stations in Corpus Christi and Victoria, Texas.

Last year, he and his wife, former radio and TV personality Meredith McAlister, returned home to Lubbock, where he has already started work here at KCBD.

