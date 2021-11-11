Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet TC

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet TC, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a year-old shepherd mix.

Staff says he’s a very sweet and cuddly boy. He should be the only dog in the family because he wants all the attention. TC is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Toby.

