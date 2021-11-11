Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees voted to close Dupre Elementary during an executive session Thursday morning.

The decision came as a 5-to-1 vote of those present to consolidate the school, with District 1 Trustee Lala Chavez voting against. District 5 Trustee Scot Mayfield was absent, but voted in favor.

Last week administrators reported the declining enrollment making the school’s operations inefficient. On November 1, Lubbock ISD administrators held a community meeting to explain the proposed closure.

