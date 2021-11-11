Local Listings
Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary(Kase Wilbanks)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees voted to close Dupre Elementary during an executive session Thursday morning.

The decision came as a 5-to-1 vote of those present to consolidate the school, with District 1 Trustee Lala Chavez voting against. District 5 Trustee Scot Mayfield was absent, but voted in favor.

Last week administrators reported the declining enrollment making the school’s operations inefficient. On November 1, Lubbock ISD administrators held a community meeting to explain the proposed closure.

Read more here: Lubbock ISD trustee calls for more time to find solutions for Dupre Elementary ahead of closure vote

