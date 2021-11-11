Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
District Attorney’s Office files for recusal in fatal South Lubbock shooting
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Crash South Loop & Quaker
Crash causing traffic delays on South Loop & Quaker

Latest News

Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary
Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary
President Joe Biden listens as 'Taps' is played at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a...
'Taps' is played as Biden marks Veterans Day
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
Many places in Lubbock support veterans year-round, and to commemorate them on Veterans Day, a...
Honoring those who served on Veterans Day in Lubbock