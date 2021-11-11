Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Signing Day across the South Plains

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congrats to all the area athletes who signed across the South Plains this afternoon.

Frenship:

Soccer

Alyson Dankesreiter- LCU

Baseball

Coldon Kiser-Texas State University

Connor Little-Oklahoma Panhandle State

Lawson Peel-Amarillo College

Softball:

Erin Boles-Washburn University

Maddie Stewart-Midland College

Sydnee Bowlin-LCU

Abbey Tarr-Hardin-Simmons

Alalyss Builtron-Arkansas Baptist College

Basketball

Tajavis Miller-North Dakota State

Golf

Leyton Hiebert-Dallas Baptist

Brayden Katilus-Kansas Wesleyan

Rex Newsom-Southwestern University

Cheer

Reagan Ward- LCU

Volleyball

SouthernAnn Cox-Vernon College

Lubbock Cooper:

Malloree Smith- Angelo State (Softball)

Adlee Blacklock- Oregon State (Basketball)

D’Leah Hill-  Amarillo College (Volleyball)

Carli Colbert- Amarillo College (Volleyball)

Coronado:

Abby James- Angelo State (soccer)

Lamesa:

Jadeyn Merrill-softball-Rider University

Brownfield:

Gabi Fields - Basketball - University of Northern Colorado

Shallowater:

Bree Brattain-college basketball- West Texas A&M

Tahoka:

Amy Tew: Cross Country-LCU

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read

Latest News

Signing Day across the South Plains
Signing Day across the South Plains
I Beat Pete: Airmail Cornhole vs. Campus Live Sports Team
I Beat Pete: Airmail Cornhole vs. Campus Live Sports Team
Source: KCBD Video
Area athletes celebrate on National Signing Day
Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut
Red Raiders win in Mark Adams Coaching Debut