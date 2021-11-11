Signing Day across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congrats to all the area athletes who signed across the South Plains this afternoon.

Frenship:

Soccer

Alyson Dankesreiter- LCU

Baseball

Coldon Kiser-Texas State University

Connor Little-Oklahoma Panhandle State

Lawson Peel-Amarillo College

Softball:

Erin Boles-Washburn University

Maddie Stewart-Midland College

Sydnee Bowlin-LCU

Abbey Tarr-Hardin-Simmons

Alalyss Builtron-Arkansas Baptist College

Basketball

Tajavis Miller-North Dakota State

Golf

Leyton Hiebert-Dallas Baptist

Brayden Katilus-Kansas Wesleyan

Rex Newsom-Southwestern University

Cheer

Reagan Ward- LCU

Volleyball

SouthernAnn Cox-Vernon College

Lubbock Cooper:

Malloree Smith- Angelo State (Softball)

Adlee Blacklock- Oregon State (Basketball)

D’Leah Hill- Amarillo College (Volleyball)

Carli Colbert- Amarillo College (Volleyball)

Coronado:

Abby James- Angelo State (soccer)

Lamesa:

Jadeyn Merrill-softball-Rider University

Brownfield:

Gabi Fields - Basketball - University of Northern Colorado

Shallowater:

Bree Brattain-college basketball- West Texas A&M

Tahoka:

Amy Tew: Cross Country-LCU

