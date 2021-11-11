Signing Day across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congrats to all the area athletes who signed across the South Plains this afternoon.
Frenship:
Soccer
Alyson Dankesreiter- LCU
Baseball
Coldon Kiser-Texas State University
Connor Little-Oklahoma Panhandle State
Lawson Peel-Amarillo College
Softball:
Erin Boles-Washburn University
Maddie Stewart-Midland College
Sydnee Bowlin-LCU
Abbey Tarr-Hardin-Simmons
Alalyss Builtron-Arkansas Baptist College
Basketball
Tajavis Miller-North Dakota State
Golf
Leyton Hiebert-Dallas Baptist
Brayden Katilus-Kansas Wesleyan
Rex Newsom-Southwestern University
Cheer
Reagan Ward- LCU
Volleyball
SouthernAnn Cox-Vernon College
Lubbock Cooper:
Malloree Smith- Angelo State (Softball)
Adlee Blacklock- Oregon State (Basketball)
D’Leah Hill- Amarillo College (Volleyball)
Carli Colbert- Amarillo College (Volleyball)
Coronado:
Abby James- Angelo State (soccer)
Lamesa:
Jadeyn Merrill-softball-Rider University
Brownfield:
Gabi Fields - Basketball - University of Northern Colorado
Shallowater:
Bree Brattain-college basketball- West Texas A&M
Tahoka:
Amy Tew: Cross Country-LCU
