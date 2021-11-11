South Plains District Dental Society launches new Adopt a Veteran program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains District Dental Society (SPDDS) is unveiling their new program on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2021, aimed at helping to close the access to care gap for low-income combat veterans who do not qualify for VA care.

We are partnering with the national program Everyone for Veterans (https://www.everyoneforveterans.org/) and our local veterans resource coordinators to help connect Veterans in need to dental offices interested in donating pro-bono care over the course of the next year.

Dentist Contact

If you are a dental professional who is interested in committing to providing care for one veteran over the course of this next year, please contact Mary Glasheen, DDS, Public Health and Outreach Chairperson for the South Plains Dental Society at 281.750.2439 or glasheendental@gmail.com.

Veteran Contact

If you are a veteran and are interested in our program, please contact Norm Bearden, Panhandle and South Plains Veterans Resource Coordinator, at 806.282.1146.

