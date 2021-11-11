Texas Tech student describes chaos, aftermath of deaths at Astroworld

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student Christian Ramirez attended the Travis Scott “Astroworld” festival last week, where eight people tragically lost their lives and hundreds were injured. He says he felt trapped in the chaos of the crowd.

“I started feeling really claustrophobic, and I’m not really a claustrophobic person. It really started to condense, people really started to push.”

As soon as the music for Travis Scott’s set began Friday night, Christian says the feeling in the crowd began to change.

“That’s when people really started pushing in from the back. I even tried to, like, raise my hand, and I couldn’t raise my hand from my own body.”

Already separated from his friends and tried to navigate the crowd, but he says the crowd controls you.

“I probably saw over at least 20 or 30 people pass out.”

That’s when he heard a man’s voice above the crowd.

“He was shoving through people, through the crowd, and he was yelling. His eyes got huge and he was like, ‘There is somebody dead over there, I need to get to security right now. I need to tell them there is somebody dead, get out of my way.’”

After the concert, Christian says he went to the medical tent to find his friends, having planned to meet there if they were ever separated. That’s when he says he saw the aftermath.

“There was a body on the floor and CPR was being done.”

Another body was being carried into the medical tent on a stretcher.

“I mean, just, you could tell.. Lifeless.”

After leaving the venue, Christian says he and his friends were in shock. One friend was unable to speak after having seen the aftermath. A tweet early the next morning confirmed their suspicions.

“Wow, eight people confirmed dead. We were just in shock.”

Christian says his heart goes out to the families and friends who lost someone that night. He says what had started as a fun day will now be remembered as a horrific event.

