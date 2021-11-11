Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

The Truth About Twins

By Karin McCay
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This has to cross the mind of any woman who is pregnant… could it be twins?

We found one Lubbock family in which we could find no odds to compare.

Let’s start with the wedding of Kamdon and Krista Robinson because that was unusual enough.

Picture this: the maid of honor and the best man were the identical twin siblings of the bride and groom. That started the confusion… seeing an identical bride and groom walk down the aisle before the real bride and groom.

But this twin tale has another twist…

Kamdon says, “When I married her, I had to say. ‘I’m a twin. My wife’s a twin. And my mom’s a twin.’”

So, here we have two generations of twins in this family. What happened to the old saying that twins come to every other generation?

Dr. Dana Phillips says, “That’s a myth.” She knows the Robinsons well since she is Krista’s Ob-gyn.

Kamdon continues to explain, “And now, I’ m a twin. My wife’s a twin. My mom’s a twin. We have twins.”

Did you get that? Kamdon and Krista recently gave birth to another set of twins.

Dr. Phillips says, “Well, it’s always a surprise. it’s always a happy surprise because most babies are not twins.”

But our world is changing when it comes to the odds for twins.

According to research published in Human Reproduction, The birth of twins has increased by 71 percent since 1980. And that’s only partly due to an increase in fertility treatments. Dr. Phillips says another reason we are seeing more twins today is more women are waiting later to have children. She says, “The older the woman is when she conceives, the greater the risk for twins.”

Witt and Will Whitaker
Witt and Will Whitaker(KCBD)
Lisa Severson's twins
Lisa Severson's twins(KCBD)
Danielle Duffield's twins
Danielle Duffield's twins(KCBD)
Stephanie Fernandez's 5 month old twins
Stephanie Fernandez's 5 month old twins(KCBD)
Tori Hinson and her identical twin sister
Tori Hinson and her identical twin sister(KCBD)
Shelly Barrientos Cantu's twins
Shelly Barrientos Cantu's twins(KCBD)
Taylor Nelson's identical girls
Taylor Nelson's identical girls(KCBD)
Daniela Reyna and her twin sister, Marisol
Daniela Reyna and her twin sister, Marisol(KCBD)
Irmalinda Quintanilla's twins
Irmalinda Quintanilla's twins(KCBD)
Tammy and Kimberly from Hobbs, NM born 2 minutes apart.
Tammy and Kimberly from Hobbs, NM born 2 minutes apart.(KCBD)
Kristi Goodnight's set of twins
Kristi Goodnight's set of twins(KCBD)
Tara Mitchell and her identical twin sister, Kara Silvas
Tara Mitchell and her identical twin sister, Kara Silvas(KCBD)
Stephanie Hobbins' set of twins
Stephanie Hobbins' set of twins(KCBD)
Blanca Leticia's set of twins
Blanca Leticia's set of twins(KCBD)
Debbie Dantzler and Lizette Gonzalez
Debbie Dantzler and Lizette Gonzalez(KCBD)
Leticia Cisnero's twins, they're now 22 yrs old.
Leticia Cisnero's twins, they're now 22 yrs old.(KCBD)
Kenneth Bouscher and his twin brother
Kenneth Bouscher and his twin brother(KCBD)
Kaleb and Hayden Fisher
Kaleb and Hayden Fisher(KCBD)
Anna Castillo's set of identical twins (they're triplets)
Anna Castillo's set of identical twins (they're triplets)(KCBD)
Euresti twins
Euresti twins(KCBD)
Crystal Rincon's set of identical twins
Crystal Rincon's set of identical twins(KCBD)
Jessica Montes Olvera's set of twins
Jessica Montes Olvera's set of twins(KCBD)
Kelly Brewer's set of twins
Kelly Brewer's set of twins(KCBD)
Zackary and Zane Johnson
Zackary and Zane Johnson(KCBD)

Watch the video for more on the real risk of twins, and a closer look at 4 sets of twins in 3 generations of the Robinson family.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read

Latest News

UMC to require vaccine for workers
UMC to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
Source: KCBD Video
UMC to require vaccine for workers
Federal judge overrules Abbott's mask ban
Federal judge overrules Abbott's mask ban
A marriage of twins
A marriage of twins