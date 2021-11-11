The Truth About Twins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This has to cross the mind of any woman who is pregnant… could it be twins?

We found one Lubbock family in which we could find no odds to compare.

Let’s start with the wedding of Kamdon and Krista Robinson because that was unusual enough.

Picture this: the maid of honor and the best man were the identical twin siblings of the bride and groom. That started the confusion… seeing an identical bride and groom walk down the aisle before the real bride and groom.

But this twin tale has another twist…

Kamdon says, “When I married her, I had to say. ‘I’m a twin. My wife’s a twin. And my mom’s a twin.’”

So, here we have two generations of twins in this family. What happened to the old saying that twins come to every other generation?

Dr. Dana Phillips says, “That’s a myth.” She knows the Robinsons well since she is Krista’s Ob-gyn.

Kamdon continues to explain, “And now, I’ m a twin. My wife’s a twin. My mom’s a twin. We have twins.”

Did you get that? Kamdon and Krista recently gave birth to another set of twins.

Dr. Phillips says, “Well, it’s always a surprise. it’s always a happy surprise because most babies are not twins.”

But our world is changing when it comes to the odds for twins.

According to research published in Human Reproduction, The birth of twins has increased by 71 percent since 1980. And that’s only partly due to an increase in fertility treatments. Dr. Phillips says another reason we are seeing more twins today is more women are waiting later to have children. She says, “The older the woman is when she conceives, the greater the risk for twins.”

