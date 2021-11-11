UMC to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC is preparing to implement a vaccine mandate in response to requirements from the federal government, according to an email sent to Commissioners’ Court from Mark Funderburk, the CEO of University Medical Center.

UMC to require the vaccine for workers (UMC)

Funderburk says there are more than a thousand employees who are currently unvaccinated.

This federal order affects more than 17 million health care workers across the nation at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.

The mandate will force all credentialed hospital employees, students, and providers to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5, and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

If the deadlines are not met, Funderburk warns, all Medicare and Medicaid funding will be cut.

In that email, the CEO expresses his concern over possible mass resignation of employees from an already short-staffed system.

He points out that while a court has paused the OSHA Mandate for many private businesses, that pause does not affect the federal mandate to hospitals.

UMC plans to offer vaccination opportunities as well as religious and medical exemptions to its employees as allowed to meet the deadline.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.