United Supermarkets to host vaccine clinics for boosters and initial doses of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets, in partnership with the City of Lubbock, will host a clinic for booster and initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, November 14 at the Mae Simmons Community Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A COVID-19 vaccine being administered at a United Supermarkets clinic. (United Supermarkets)

The clinic is open for guests who want to receive their booster shots, also known as “additional dose” as well as other guests who want to receive their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, as well as Moderna vaccines, will be available for anyone ages 18 and up while the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 and up.

Boosters are available for people who received their primary shots six or more months ago. For Johnson & Johnson, guests must have received their primary dose two or more months ago. Those who attend must be 18 years or older and bring their COVID vaccine card to receive a booster shot.

While the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 5 to 11, the pharmacy team will not do pediatric immunizations at this vaccine clinic. If you want to vaccinate your children between this age range, you may contact the store or schedule online.

To schedule an appointment at this clinic, you may call (866) 277-2848.

For more information about immunizations or appointments, you may click on this link. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines, including vaccine eligibility, refer to the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.