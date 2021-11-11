Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings 60 years logo, NFL cancer awareness logo before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols.

Five players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

One had to be hospitalized with breathing trouble. He was stable after initially being admitted to the emergency room.

Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player. A person with knowledge of the situation speaking on condition of anonymity says the player is backup guard Dakota Dozier.

Dozier is vaccinated. He had to sit out the game at Baltimore along with safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
District Attorney’s Office files for recusal in fatal South Lubbock shooting
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting
Crash South Loop & Quaker
Crash causing traffic delays on South Loop & Quaker

Latest News

FILE - Major James A. Ellison, left, returns the salute of Mac Ross of Dayton, Ohio, as he...
Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities
Covenant Children's holds a news conference on MIS-C cases in our area.
Covenant Children’s to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids at South Plains Mall
FILE - South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media during a news conference to talk about the...
Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup