Veterans’ Day weather and a possible freeze

By Steve Divine
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler weather returns today, with colder nights following. Lubbock may record its first official* freeze this fall. Here’s my update.

After a cold start, Veterans’ Day temperatures will peak in the 60s, about ten degrees lower than yesterday. That’s cool, but average for the time of year. I expect a pleasant afternoon with a sunny sky and light wind.

Cool but seasonable afternoon temperatures. Rather mild with a sunny sky and light wind.
Cool but seasonable afternoon temperatures. Rather mild with a sunny sky and light wind.(KCBD First Alert)

As soon as the sun sets, about 5:47 this evening, it will get chilly with temperatures falling into the 50s. The night will get cold with lows again in the 30s.

Friday also will begin cold, plus windy. That will make it feel cold. The afternoon will be cool. Highs will range from the mid-50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast. Though mostly sunny, it will feel quite chilly in the afternoon breeze.

If you’ll be outside Friday evening dress for clear but very chilly weather. By sunset temperatures will be in the 50s.

As I’ve mentioned the past few days, a freeze is possible (Friday night) Saturday morning in and near Lubbock. If the Lubbock airport records 32° or lower, it would be the first freeze of the season.

Our First Freeze Contest continues until the official* first freeze is reported. The person whose entry is nearest to the date and time of that freeze will be treated to a shopping spree worth $5,000 at Yates Flooring Center. Stop by the store and 19th and Frankford for an entry form.

Time may have run out, however, as entries must be received three days prior to the freeze to qualify. For all the details see the Contests section here on our Weather Page. Here’s the direct link:

https://www.kcbd.com/2021/09/09/kcbd-first-freeze-2021/

*What makes a freeze “official”? For Lubbock, when it is recorded at the Lubbock Airport. That is the sight of record for the City’s weather.

