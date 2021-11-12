After warm days, lows could drop to freezing this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may record the first freeze of the season Saturday morning. Today’s cold front will lead to clear skies, light winds and colder air in the morning which may drop the temp to 32 degrees or lower in Lubbock.

However, with sunny skies, increasing southwest winds early in the day will push the afternoon temperature to 70 degrees. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph from mid-morning through late afternoon.

If you’re headed to the Tech game it will be a breezy afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Moving into Sunday, another cold front with northerly winds and the afternoon highs will fall back to the low to mid 60s for most of the region.

Elevated fire danger is likely over the weekend and into early next week.

You can expect highs in the mid 70s Monday and low 80s on Tuesday with gusty winds and sunny skies.

Colder air will return by the middle of next week with a strong cold front and more gusty northerly winds.

