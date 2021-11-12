Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Buckner Lubbock raises awareness of large adoption need in Texas

The organization hopes to raise awareness by sharing stories like the Silvas family, who adopted three teenage boys early this week in Lubbock.
Slivas family adoption
Slivas family adoption(Buckner Lubbock)
By Addison Barthold
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - November is National Adoption Month and Buckner Lubbock is raising awareness of the large adoption need in Texas. Buckner hopes to do that by sharing stories like the Silvas family who adopted three teenage boys.

On Monday, brothers Daniel, Noah, and Jacob were adopted by Armando and Kara Silvas after spending five years in foster care.

“I’m feeling really happy. It’s been a little over four years since we have had a proper family,” says one of the brothers.

Armando and Kara Silvas say, since meeting the boys, they have made wonderful memories.

“We’ve known the boys approximately 3 years. We met them as house parents and then brought them into our home approximately 5 months ago,” says Kara Silvas.

The boys say joining the Silvas family has been long awaited and anticipated.

“We finally get to be with them. We have known them for like two-and-a-half years. They have loved us a lot and it’s nice to have some family.”

Currently, more than 7,000 children in Texas are waiting to get adopted,

580 from right in our area.

Jennifer Petersen, Regional Director of foster care and adoption for West Texas says the three biggest adoption needs in Texas are older kids, sibling groups, and children with therapeutic needs.

“The effort that goes into that, I mean, with any teen is a lot, but so rewarding to see them thriving when they have suffered a lot of trauma in their lives.”

Petersen says it is heartwarming to see the change adoption can make in a foster child’s life.

“Just the most amazing kids when they get that time and effort and love put into them.”

If you are interested in fostering or adoption, contact Buckner Lubbock.

It hosts informational meetings 2-3 times a month.

You can register for more information at the Buckner website, here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is injured after a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Lubbock man killed in wrong-way crash in Hockley County
A driver was ejected and seriously injured after a crash in Lubbock County Thursday morning.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Lubbock County crash
Five women were arrested and charged with prostitution after a sting operation conducted at six...
5 arrested in prostitution sting conducted at Lubbock massage parlors
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
District Attorney’s Office files for recusal in fatal South Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing
Lubbock PD investigating fatal overnight stabbing, suspect arrested on charges of murder
1 person is injured after a hydrogen peroxide leak at X-FAB in North Lubbock.
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock
TTU School of Music to host Ignite! concert at Buddy Holly Hall.
Texas Tech School of Music to host Ignite! concert
Noon Notebook: TTU School of Music to host Ignite! Concert
Noon Notebook: TTU School of Music to host Ignite! Concert