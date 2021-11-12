Buckner Lubbock raises awareness of large adoption need in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - November is National Adoption Month and Buckner Lubbock is raising awareness of the large adoption need in Texas. Buckner hopes to do that by sharing stories like the Silvas family who adopted three teenage boys.

On Monday, brothers Daniel, Noah, and Jacob were adopted by Armando and Kara Silvas after spending five years in foster care.

“I’m feeling really happy. It’s been a little over four years since we have had a proper family,” says one of the brothers.

Armando and Kara Silvas say, since meeting the boys, they have made wonderful memories.

“We’ve known the boys approximately 3 years. We met them as house parents and then brought them into our home approximately 5 months ago,” says Kara Silvas.

The boys say joining the Silvas family has been long awaited and anticipated.

“We finally get to be with them. We have known them for like two-and-a-half years. They have loved us a lot and it’s nice to have some family.”

Currently, more than 7,000 children in Texas are waiting to get adopted,

580 from right in our area.

Jennifer Petersen, Regional Director of foster care and adoption for West Texas says the three biggest adoption needs in Texas are older kids, sibling groups, and children with therapeutic needs.

“The effort that goes into that, I mean, with any teen is a lot, but so rewarding to see them thriving when they have suffered a lot of trauma in their lives.”

Petersen says it is heartwarming to see the change adoption can make in a foster child’s life.

“Just the most amazing kids when they get that time and effort and love put into them.”

If you are interested in fostering or adoption, contact Buckner Lubbock.

It hosts informational meetings 2-3 times a month.

You can register for more information at the Buckner website, here.

