Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock ISD trustees votes to consolidate Dupre Elementary

Students will move to Brown Elementary next year

The Dupre building could possible be used as a daycare for the children of Lubbock ISD employees and students

Get the details here: Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary

Ninth Astroworld victim dies

A 22-year-old woman died Thursday at a hospital in Houston

She suffered a severe brain injury during last week’s concert

Follow the latest updates here: Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9

Defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

He’s accused of killing two men and injuring another during protests last year in Wisconsin

Both sides will deliver closing arguments on Monday

Read more here: GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.