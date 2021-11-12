Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock ISD trustees votes to consolidate Dupre Elementary
- Students will move to Brown Elementary next year
- The Dupre building could possible be used as a daycare for the children of Lubbock ISD employees and students
- Get the details here: Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary
Ninth Astroworld victim dies
- A 22-year-old woman died Thursday at a hospital in Houston
- She suffered a severe brain injury during last week’s concert
- Follow the latest updates here: Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
Defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
He’s accused of killing two men and injuring another during protests last year in Wisconsin
Both sides will deliver closing arguments on Monday
Read more here: GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions
