Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock ISD trustees votes to consolidate Dupre Elementary

  • Students will move to Brown Elementary next year
  • The Dupre building could possible be used as a daycare for the children of Lubbock ISD employees and students
  • Get the details here: Lubbock ISD votes to close Dupre Elementary

Ninth Astroworld victim dies

Defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

He’s accused of killing two men and injuring another during protests last year in Wisconsin

Both sides will deliver closing arguments on Monday

Read more here: GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions

