Emergency crews responding to crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.
Officers responded just before 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Police say the driver was unconscious, but injuries are unknown at this time.
Expect traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
