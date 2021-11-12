Emergency crews responding to crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

Officers responded just before 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Police say the driver was unconscious, but injuries are unknown at this time.

Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the South Loop and Slide Rd. (TxDOT Camera)

Expect traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

